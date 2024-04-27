Malik Mothersille celebrated putting Posh 3-2 up.

The U’s snatched fifth from Barnsley on the final day thanks to 2-1 win away at Exeter coupled with Barnsley conceding a 96th minute equaliser at home to Northampton.

Posh will travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday (May 4) at 7:45pm and host the return leg on Wednesday (May 8) at 8pm.

In the two league games between the sides this season, Posh were 3-0 victors at home in December but were thumped 5-0 away earlier this month.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “I was just telling the players that it was Barnsley and it was on Friday night but then we heard Northampton scored.

"It’s the play-offs, in the semis you’ve got to play very well twice to get through. It’s a simple as that.

"It we play like we did second half, I back our chances. In the second half, we were outstanding. It was an excellent performance.

“Today was a dress rehearsal for the play-offfs against a real good quality opposition. There was a real edge to the game, a good atmosphere. It was a really good game for us, that’s why I did what I did Tuesday.