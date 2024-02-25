Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark battles for the ball with James Gibbons of Cambridge United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

One, they won’t be distracted by a forthcoming Wembley appearance from their main goal of promotion this season because two, if any player was prioritising their EFL Trophy final place the way this game panned out against local rivals Cambridge United would have found them out.

Tackles flew in, many were legal, while some were scary, but there was no shirking from anyone in blue. They stood up to a physical buffeting and backed their superior skill levels to win the day which is just about what happened, albeit thanks to a lucky goal.

The problem with having speed to burn and quality to spare is less gifted teams will be forced to find a way to slow you down and disrupt rhythm rather than try and outplay and out-think you. It’s a legitimate policy and one Posh have seen many times before this season. They need to keep responding as they did at the Abbey Stadium.

Malik Mothersille (left) and Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh at Cambridge. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ephron Mason-Clark was a marked man even before a £5 million price tag appeared on his head. He was treated so roughly here, by referee Charles Breakspear as well as his markers, it was justice he proved to be the matchwinner.

TALKING POINTS FROM CAMBRIDGE 0, POSH 1...

1) Remarkably the only starting member of the Cambridge United back four not to be cautioned was James Gibbons, the man designated to mark Mason-Clark. He must have committed half a dozen fouls on the same player without sanction from a referee who used to be a bit of a card shark. Breakspear was too lenient at times as he added an illogical performance to a long list of strange refereeing displays this season. He did manage to caution Posh right-back Jadel Katongo for time-wasting in the final stages after ignoring much worse delaying tactics from home ‘keeper Jack Stevens in the first-half.

2) An interesting observation from interim Cambridge manager Barry Corr after the game. He reckoned his team were too tired to show much quality as they spent too much time chasing the ball when Posh were in possession. It also explained why Posh looked so bright and creative in the final quarter they should have added further goals. They were fresher and fitter. It’s much easier to play with the ball than without it.

Posh winger Kwame Poku has a shot at goal saved by Jack Stevens of Cambridge United. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

3) Many others grab the Posh headlines – most notably two superb wingers – but it could be midfielder Archie Collins who ends up with the player-of-the-season awards. He’s not the biggest, but he was head and shoulders above any other player at the Abbey Stadium yesterday. Collins has an uncanny knack of anticipating where the ball will be going and usually arrives there well before anyone else. He is often seen covering adventurous full-backs and he’s always in support when Posh have pinned opponents back in their own penalty area. He has a fine range of passing and shows serious composure when he’s pressed. In short he’s a midfielder with no obvious weaknesses.

4) Wasteful finishing remains a big issue with Posh. It’s a good job Posh remained defensively robust for 90 minutes as Darren Ferguson’s side couldn’t put outclassed opponents away again. After his fine goal and performance at Blackpool on Tuesday, Malik Mothersille started this game up top again ahead of Ricky-Jade Jones, but the pair have similar problems as three chances came and went between them. Mothersille didn’t even get a shot away from his two chances, while substitute Jones looked a striker with little confidence in front of goal when his opportunity arrived late on as he ballooned the ball miles over the bar. Posh can’t afford any slip ups if they are to make a late dash for the top two and precision shooting like Aaron Mclean used to deliver will be needed. Kwame Poku returning to his pre-injury form would also be useful.

5) The fact Posh hadn’t won a Football League game at Cambridge for 36 years is slightly misleading as the teams didn’t play each other for over two decades, but this was a first win in 10 attempts at the Abbey Stadium which is a hoodoo that needed to come to an end.