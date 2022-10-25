Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his goal for Posh against Accrington. Photo: David Lowndes.

It finished 3-1 to Posh thanks to a stunning first-half equaliser from new star Ephron Mason-Clark and simpler strikes from Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris in the first 15 minutes of the second-half.

It wasn’t particularly convincing at times as the visitors posed a threat on the counter attack and forced Posh ‘keeper Lucas Bergstom into a key save at 2-1, but how Stanley must hate coming to this venue. That’s 29 goals conceded in eight visits now.

Posh manager Grant McCann reacted to his side’s dogged weekend win by making two changes to his starting line-up. The one that saw Nathan Thompson replace Joe Ward at right-back was forced because of injury, but the more combative skills of Jeando Fuchs were preferred in midfield to Hector Kyprianou’s more graceful attributes. Posh parked a player labelled a ‘Rolls Royce’ by his manager a few days earlier on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh midfielder Jack Taylor shoots at the Accrington Stanley goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh promotion winner Ethan Hamilton started for the visitors and at least he hadn’t played a part in Accrington’s dismal history at this venue. He came on as a Posh sub in the last meeting which the hosts won 7-0 in the 2020-21 campaign.

Posh would have wanted a fast start, if only to silence the annoying drummer among the visiting support.

And they did start brightly as Stanley sat off and oku should have scored in the 6th minute after a Harrison Burrows pass, which looked like it was aimed at someone else, sent him through on goal, but Toby Savin saved.

Stanley then simply waited for Posh to lose possession before breaking in numbers. The home players were only too happy to oblige.

A clever free-kick led to a Joey Pritchard strike at goal in the 24th minute which was blocked, but two minutes later the visitors did take the lead after Posh gave the ball away carelessly on halfway and left themselves wide open.

Sean McConville was given all the time he required to shoot at goal and he promptly struck the crossbar, but Harvey Rodgers was first to react and nodded home.

McConville then tested Lucas Bergstrom with a low free kick as Posh continued to labour, until Mason-Clark delivered his high-class moment.

Jack Taylor’s strong run forward was followed by a short pass to the former Barnet man who took aim and leathered the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

It didn’t fire Posh into action though. The passing tempo was too slow and the crossing was poor apart from one from Mason-Clark which led to a far-post wrestling match which Jonson Clarke-Harris lost.

McCann didn’t feel the need to change anything and his team were almost punished in the first minute when Tommy Leigh muffed a presentable headed chance as Posh neither closed down the cross nor marked in the penalty area. Ronnie Edwards did well to clear the follow-up shot.

And then out of the blue Posh struck again. Taylor was again the driving force from midfield and Mason-Clark rode a strong challenge and crossed to give Poku a 51st minute tap-in.

It was harsh on the visitors who almost responded immediately as Ryan Astley powered a header from a free-kick towards goal. Bergstrom pushed the ball onto his crossbar and then completed the save with a well-timed kick.

Burrows then played a one-two with Taylor before slamming a shot from distance that Savin almost helped into his own net.

The crucial nature of the Bergstrom save was emphasised just before the hour mark when Clarke-Harris latched onto a long Thompson pass and found himself free in the area. He was never missing, although a push looked to have helped create the opportunity.

It was the fourth straight League One game in which Stanley had conceded three goals and there could have been more as substitute Jack Marriott’s brilliant cross was headed wide by Mason-Clark and Marriott took one touch too many when well placed and fired into the side netting.

It was never that convincing though. Posh struggled to clear their lines at times, but six wins in eight matches at this stadium is a formidable record to take into the big derby game at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday.

It will have been noted by the Posh camp that Cambridge ended a miserable sequence of results with an excellent 3-2 win at Wycombe Wanderers tonight.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Jeando Fuchs (sub Hector Kyprianou, 82 mins), Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris (sub Jack Marriott 82 mins).

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Kell Watts, Josh Knight, Ben Thompson, Joel Randall.

Accrington: Toby Savin, Mitch Clark, Ethan Hamilton, Ryan Astley, Liam Coyle (sub Dan Martin, 67 mins), Shaun Whalley (sub Rosaire Longelo, 70 mins), Joey Pritchard, Tommy Leigh (sub Alhagi Touray Sisay, 85 mins) Sean McConville (sub, Nathan Delfounso, 85 mins), Harvey Rodgers, Doug Tharme (sub Baba Fernandes, 67 mins).

Unused subs: Lukas Jensen, Jack Nolan

Goals: Posh – Mason-Clark (34 mins), Poku (51 mins), Clarke-Harris (59 mins),

Accrington – Rodgers (25 mins)

Cautions: Posh – Fuchs (foul), Taylor (foul), Byrne (assistant manager, delaying the restart).

Accrington – Coyle (foul), Tharme (foul), Astley (foul), Rodgers (unsportsmanlike conduct),

Referee: Craig Hicks 5.