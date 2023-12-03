News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United brush aside a flawed display and settle for a place in the third round of the FA Cup

Peterborough United fans were happy to settle for a place in the third round of the FA Cup even though there were flaws in the performance as Doncaster Rovers were seen off 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
Posh centre-back Josh Knight saw this volley at goal well blocked by a Doncaster defender. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh centre-back Josh Knight saw this volley at goal well blocked by a Doncaster defender. Photo: David Lowndes.
The failure to convert more than two of the many goal-scoring opportunities they created frustrated the Posh supporters.

There were six different nominations for man-of-the-match, but one clear winner.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X.

Harrison Burrows' cross flies into the Doncaster net. Photo: David Lowndes.Harrison Burrows' cross flies into the Doncaster net. Photo: David Lowndes.
Not at our best, but still won. Mark of a good side. MOM EMC – @derren_cooper

Went from cruising to comfortable then to concerned. MOM Kioso – @MattCasey111

Sloppy in places, wasteful finishing nearly cost us. MOM EMC – @StevenAdams2

Should have been over by half-time. EMC Man of the match – @acoombes665

Relieved the missed chances didn't cost us. MOM EMC – @martyntiney

Made it hard for ourselves again and again. MOM Randall – @DE180YPosh

Missed chances first half, lost composure second half. MOM EMC – @1_ferguson

Ending more nervous than it should have been. MOM EMC – @romysdad

Entertaining open game, should have been more clinical. MOM Kioso – @Deedz42

Great for 60 minutes. Bilokapic MOM – @storrinho

AwFaal goal for Posh to concede at home! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4

Result over performance, in the hat. MOM Edwards – @scarboroughsss

Did what was necessary. Some very good stuff. MOM Burrows – @pateman

Off song, but ground out the win. MOM EMC – @ChestneyS

Made hard work of it. Big drop off.MOM Ronnie Edwards, we’ll only fully appreciate him when he’s gone – @meresideposh72

