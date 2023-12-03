Peterborough United brush aside a flawed display and settle for a place in the third round of the FA Cup
The failure to convert more than two of the many goal-scoring opportunities they created frustrated the Posh supporters.
There were six different nominations for man-of-the-match, but one clear winner.
Not at our best, but still won. Mark of a good side. MOM EMC – @derren_cooper
Went from cruising to comfortable then to concerned. MOM Kioso – @MattCasey111
Sloppy in places, wasteful finishing nearly cost us. MOM EMC – @StevenAdams2
Should have been over by half-time. EMC Man of the match – @acoombes665
Relieved the missed chances didn't cost us. MOM EMC – @martyntiney
Made it hard for ourselves again and again. MOM Randall – @DE180YPosh
Missed chances first half, lost composure second half. MOM EMC – @1_ferguson
Ending more nervous than it should have been. MOM EMC – @romysdad
Entertaining open game, should have been more clinical. MOM Kioso – @Deedz42
Great for 60 minutes. Bilokapic MOM – @storrinho
AwFaal goal for Posh to concede at home! MOM Edwards – @MichaelRutkows4
Result over performance, in the hat. MOM Edwards – @scarboroughsss
Did what was necessary. Some very good stuff. MOM Burrows – @pateman
Off song, but ground out the win. MOM EMC – @ChestneyS
Made hard work of it. Big drop off.MOM Ronnie Edwards, we’ll only fully appreciate him when he’s gone – @meresideposh72