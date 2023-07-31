News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United braced for bad bids as chairman discusses Fuchs, Edwards and young Benji Arthur

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is expecting some of the ‘worst transfer bids’ he’s ever received this week.
By Alan Swann
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

The Posh chief believes that will be some of the fallout from a story claiming the club could be forced into Administration which appeared over the weekend.

Administration threat

Posh have dismissed the possibility and MacAnthony added more detail to the club’s denials on the first edition of ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which was released on Monday.

Jeando Fuchs in action during pre-season for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comJeando Fuchs in action during pre-season for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Jeando Fuchs in action during pre-season for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Hard Truth

"Look if we were in as much trouble as that article suggested we would have sold all our players by now,” MacAnthony said. “Instead we have been turning bids down and we have been signing good players.

"No-one disputes we have too much debt, although it is not as high as that article tries to make out, but we have been working on solutions and quite frankly the outside noise doesn't help.

"It will be resolved and we will come out the other side better and stronger.

"Our fans need to know it’s business as usual. I have not lost a minute’s sleep over the club’s current position.

"We have had lots of offers or our players and, because of what has been written, we will now receive the worst bids we’ve ever received because other clubs will think we have to make quick sales.

"But I’m actually quite relaxed about keeping Ronnie Edwards here until January if we don’t get the right bid.

"It will also take a ridiculous bid to now make us sell Jeando Fuchs. Jeando has been a revelation this summer. In the first friendly he started pinging 40 yard passes which we hadn’t seen before and the manager would happily have him as one of our four midfielders.

"We’ve also had a phone call this summer from a Premier League club about young Benji Arthur.”

Arthur has yet to sign a new contract offered by the club following his selection for England under 18s.

Fuchs is one of four players transfer listed at the end of last season to still be at the club. Defenders Josh Knight and Joe Tomlinson, plus striker Jonson Clarke-Harris are the others.

