Peterborough United bow out of the Women’s FA Cup at the first round stage

Keir Perkins (left) scored for Posh Women at Long Eaton.

The sides has drawn 2-2 in a league game at Posh the week before, but Long Eaton were too strong in this meeting.

The hosts scored in the very first minute from a corner, but top scorer Kier Perkins equalised on 15 minutes with a typically skilful finish.

Posh had also threatened before the goal when Jess Driscoll forced a fine save after connecting with Megan Parrett’s cross, but another set-piece saw Long Eaton back in front on the half hour.

After another fine Parrett pass Driscoll just failed to beat the home ‘keeper in a one-on-one situation before Long Eaton sealed victory with two goals in two minutes late on.

Posh are back in league action at Leek Town on September 19.