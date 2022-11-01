Ollie Rose in action for Posh Youths against Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh looked to have dug themselves out of a huge hole by scoring twice in the final 15 minutes to make it 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium, but a 95th-minute free kick from the edge of the home area gave Cobblers victory.

It was a personal triumph for Reuben Wyatt who slammed the set-piece home to complete an outstanding hat-trick. He scored with a curling free kick from 25 yards in the first-half and then with a superb low drive from 20 yards on the hour mark after another set-piece had been cleared in his direction.

Posh looked vulnerable from set-plays all night with left-back Ollie Rose clearing off the line from a corner soon after the opening goal.

Janos Bodnar in action for Posh Youths against Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The hosts, who as an Academy Two club would have been warm favourites to win, struggled until substitutes Bayley McCann and Joe Toynton were sent on midway through the second-half.

Lively forwards Tyler Winters and Reuben Marshall did combine for the latter to force a fine save from James Dadge before the break, but Posh only sprang into life late on when McCann fed Toynton who smashed home from a tight angle on 75 minutes.

Posh started to dominate and they were level on 82 minutes when McCann, a left-footed free-kick taker naturally, speared in an excellent set-piece delivery from a wide position which took a minor deflection on its way into the net.

There looked only one winner now and Dadge had to get down well to keep out a Marshall effort, but deep into added time the young Cobblers broke and bore down on the Posh goal.

Goalkeeper Mathew Laycock ended the attack with a crude challenge which looked to be well inside the Posh penalty area, but justice was done when Wyatt blasted home anyway. Questions should be asked about the organisation of the wall as Wyatt just smacked the ball straight and true.

There was still time for Toynton to head a last-gasp corner over the crossbar before Cobblers cluld start celebrating in front of a crowd of 485. They travel to Charlton in the second round.