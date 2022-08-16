Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris opens the scoring for Posh against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo: David Lowndes.

A first-half red card for visiting defender Reece James gave Posh a huge lift, but they were well worth their win as second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Taylor moved them back up to second. That Posh scored with two headers was some effort given they were playing a team seemingly on loan from the Land of the Giants.

It was a stern physical test to follow the traumas of Home Park on Saturday, but Posh stood up to it impressively when 11 v 11 and used their superior mobility to take advantage of the extra space left by James’ stupidity. The red card was delivered by referee James Oldham for a thigh-high studs-leading challenge on Joe Ward who went on to exact retribution in fine style.

Posh boss Grant McCann reacted to the Plymouth disappointment by making two changes to his starting line-up. Jeando Fuchs replaced Hector Kyprianou presumably to try and stiffen up midfield areas, while Nathan Thompson took over from Josh Knight to do the same to the defence.

Posh defender Ronnie Edwards makes a brave defensive header against Sheffield Wednesday. Photo; Joe Dent/theposh.com.

More resolve and determination was certain to be needed against the Owls who had been winning without playing well. Not a bad trait and one that shows the value of a rock-solid defence. Wednesday had kept three clean sheets in a row before this game.

Posh started with a back four, but were very fluid with Ward dropping back into a five when the visitors were in possession.

For 30 minutes little happened. Wednesday are a big, strong outfit with an obvious threat from set pieces. They kept Posh penned in for spells in the first-half without forcing Lucas Bergstrom into a save. One brave defensive header from Ronnie Ewards helped keep Wednesday out.

Jonson Clarke-Haris smashed a 20-yard free-kick into the wall and Jack Marriott’s wriggle free from a throw-in was thwarted by a terrific block from Ben Heneghan.

Jonson Clarke-Harris fires a free kick against the Sheffield Wednesday wall. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But the game changed on a moment of madness in the 34th minute from James and Posh turned the screw for the remainder of the half.

Jack Taylor’s 25 yarder drew a cameras save from David Stockdale, Marriott then slid onto a pass from Ben Thompson only for Stockdale to save again and when the ball slipped free Marriott’s inviting stab across goal went unrewarded.

Ward, with no direct opponent, started to throw dangerous right-wing crosses into the area and Stockdale flapped at a couple. One struck Clarke-Harris on the foot and dribbled against a post and across the goalline before being cleared.

Half-time came at a bad time for Posh as some sloppy play gave Wednesday a succession of set-pieces at the start of the second-half. Most were defended well, although Bergstrom had to make one fine save to keep out a fierce Will Vaulks strike.

But once Posh settled down again, and importantly started feeding Ward again, they looked the more dangerous side.

It was no surprise Ward was the supplier with the perfect cross for Clarke-Harris to open the scoring with a close ranger header on 65 minutes.

The same route provided the second goal 10 minutes later, although with different personnel. Ben Thompson sent over the right wing cross this time for Jack Taylor to convert. It was Thompson’s last act of the game and he left to a standing ovation from the majority of an 11,000-plus crowd,

Marriott also saw a snapshot saved at the near post before a fierce Burrows drive was deflected over the bar by a despairing defender.

Wednesday visibly wilted after the second goal. Only a late shot from substitute Josh Windass troubled Bergstrom and he was up to the task as usual.

This was a most encouarging response and performance from Posh. Mentally and physically they were very strong and they were far the most fluent of the two teams who should be in the promotion shake-up this season.

Posh: Lucas Bergstrom, Harrison Burrows (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 80 mins), Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson (sub Hector Kyprianou, Joe Ward (sub David Ajiboye, 83 mins), Jack Marriott (sub Joe Taylor, 80 mins), Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Unused subs: Will Lakin, Josh Knight, Joe Tomlinson.

Wednesday: David Stockdale, Liam Palmer, Michael Ihiekwe (sub Josh Windass, 73 mins), Ben Heneghan, Will Vaulks, Reece James, George Byers (sub Dominic Iorfa, 40 mins), Tyreeq Bakinson, Marvin Johnson, Callum Paterson, Lee Gregory (sub Sylla Sow, 84 mins).

Unused subs: Cameron Dawson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Barry Bannan

Goals: Posh – Clarke-Harris (65 mins), Jack Taylor (75 mins).

Sending off – James (serious foul play)

Cautions: Posh – Kent (foul)

Wednesday – Vaulks (delaying the restart), Ikhiekwe (foul).

Referee: James Oldham 8.