Peterborough United boss won't be blown off course by social media comments

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann won’t be blown off course by the club’s social media critics.

By Alan Swann
14 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Posh boss has come under fire on Twitter in recent weeks as the club’s promotion bid started to crumble on the back of three League One defeats. His regular formation of 4-3-3 has come under particular criticism

But McCann was in defiant mood ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"I haven’t got this far in my career by listening to comments on social media or anything like that,” McCann stated. “I’ve worked so hard to get where I am and I won't do something just because Joe Bloggs down the street believes it's the right thing to do.

"That’s not me being arrogant. It’s a flippant comment really, but we always pick a team and a formation which we believe are right for the game coming up.

“We have mixed formations predominantly between 3-5-2 and a 4-3-3 this season and we’ve been good and we’ve been poor in both formations.

“We need to become consistent and stick to our principles and philosophies no matter what formation we play.

"You have to be thick skinned to be a football manager. I have a good family behind me. They are my rock, my support and I am focussed on just one thing and that’s getting three points at Ipswich.”

