Peterborough United boss will ignore the outside noise and try and mastermind a return to the club's usual League One form
Ferguson believes the reaction to a season in 2024-25 treated as a ‘disaster’ by some is actually a compliment. He will use the experience as motivation for a new campaign that begins with a tough game at newly-relegated Cardiff City on Saturday (12.30pm kick off).
Posh have signed a new goalkeeper Vicente Reyes to cover for injured number one Alex Bass. Posh are still hoping to sign two more new players, but not before the Cardiff game.
"Everyone in football wants to have a brilliant season every season, but it rarely happens,” Ferguson said. “For us to be criticised so heavily for what was seen as a disaster of a season was actually a compliment as no club in League One with our budget and of our size could do what we have done,
"I know we sign players, but we also sell plenty of them and yet we always a stick around. Last season was tough and it wasn’t very enjoyable. There were a number of reasons for that, but we got through it. It’s tough losing players and some of the clubs at this level are just getting stronger financially. That’s the reality of what we are up against.
"There was never any doubt in my mind though that I would carry on. There was always that determination and I am sure we can have another good go this season. I’m not setting any targets, and I never do, but we will try and be competitive in every game and see where that takes us.
"One of the biggest jobs I have is to keep everyone on an even keel. We can’t get too high when we do well or get too low when we lose.
"Everyone has an opinion and their own expectations which is what football is about, but I don’t listen to the outside noise.
"We have a great game to start the season. It’s a big game for both clubs and it’s live on television. It will be a great atmosphere. The Cardiff fans are very good so we have to try and quieten them down as soon as possible. We’re certainly not going down there on a day out. We are going to try and win.
”We’ve had a good, intensive training sessions this week and we have looked good.”
It’s likely Posh will hand a debut to Reyes after Bass was ruled out for six weeks with a foot ligament injury. Transfer-listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic is the only senior alternative. There are a couple minor niggles for unnamed squad players, but they are expected to clear up.
"It’s a blow for Alex and for us,” Ferguson added. “He's the one player we didn’t really want to lose, but we have and we just have to get on with it. We have competition for places in goal again which is important.”
Ferguson reported earlier in the week that progress had been made in contract talks with key midfielder Archie Collins.
