Grant McCann scores from the penalty spot for Posh at MK Dons in the 2011 League One play-off semi-final. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There’s a rich history of big and exciting matches between the clubs whether at the plush stadium:mk or at London Road.

Most famously Posh came back from the dead to knock MK out of the League One play-off semi-finals at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Posh were trailing a gifted side 3-1 and had seen Charlie Lee dismissed by referee Jonathan Moss midway through the second half.

Mohamed Eisa celebrates a goal for Posh at MK Dons in August, 2019. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Moss had another card to play 9 minutes from time when he awarded Posh a penalty for a foul on rampaging right-back Mark Little for an offence that took place at least a yard outside the area. He also sent off home midfielder Stephen Gleeson for committing the foul, a decision that was overturned 24 hours later. Naturally Moss was promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Equally naturally the crucial spot-kick was entrusted to current Posh manager Grant McCann who scored to enable Posh to escape with a 3-2 defeat. McCann then scored direct from a free kick in the second leg which Posh won 2-0.

"We’ve had a big rivalry with MK over the years,” McCann said. “And most of my experiences against them have been good ones as a player and a manager. Hopefully that’s a good omen for us on Saturday.

“The club has tremendous memories of playing at MK in 2011. I felt we played quite well in the first leg of that play-off against a good side, but we were up against it having suffered a red card.

"We fortunately managed to get a goal back and, although were disappointed to lose the first leg, we turned it around at home on a fantastic night.

"But that game will mean nothing on Saturday. It’s in the past and we want to create some more good memories tomorrow.”

Posh have won five and lost five of 13 Football League trips to MK.

Mo Eisa, who went on to join MK, scored twice in a 4-0 Posh win at stadium:mk in August, 2019 after Marcus Maddison had opened the scoring with a superb strike.

McCann was the manager when goals from Andrew Hughes and Michael Bostwick secured a 2-0 Posh win in this fixture in August, 2016.

But McCann will want to forget the last defeat, a 1-0 reverse in December 2017 when the hosts played 81 minutes with 10 men and 55 minutes with 9 men without conceding.