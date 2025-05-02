Peterborough United boss wants redemption at Rotherham United after a mauling at Mansfield Town

Jonson Clarke-Harris (seated) after scoring against Posh for Rotherham United earlier this season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson admits he would have walked out of the League One game at Mansfield Town on Wednesday night if he’d been a paying customer.

Ferguson is therefore keen for his team to redeem themselves in front of the travelling fans in the final League One match of the season at Rotherham United on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Posh went down 4-2 at Mansfield, a final scoreline that flattered them given the balance of play. Over 500 Posh fans attended that game and over 1,200 tickets have been sold for a trip to Rotherham even though only pride is as stake for both teams.

"Our support has generally been superb and away from home it has been fantastic,” Ferguson said. “They have seen the season for what it is and been very supportive. I was pleased we could at least give them another trip to Wembley, but what they saw at Mansfield wasn’t good enough and the players are aware of that.

Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh at Mansfield. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

"The fans travelled in good numbers, paid their money and then had to go to work the next day. If I had been a paying customer I’d have walked out so we have to redeem ourselves tomorrow.

"Obviously it’s been a challenging season, but we wanted to finish the season by enjoying the games, but Wednesday night was far from enjoyable. I knew it would be a struggle to reach the top six this season because of the players we lost, but 17th is now the highest we can finish and I didn’t expect that.

"The way things panned out I reckon a lot of clubs would have been relegated with such a young squad so I’m relieved we could just get them over the line. I’ve had to put up with things I wouldn’t normally have tolerated like running stats and standards in training because of our situation, but that won’t be happening next season.

"If we learn from what has happened this season then we will be fine next season, but if we don’t we won’t. League One won’t be as strong next season.”

Rotherham are 13th in League One heading into tomorrow’s game and could sneak into the top half with a win after a mini revival since Matt Hamshaw replaced Steve Evans as manager at the end of March. Double Posh Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris is likely to be on the substitutes’ bench against Posh after a disappointing season which has yielded just seven League One goals in 29 appearances. He did score in a 3-3 draw at Posh in October through.

"Rotherham would have expected a better season after coming down from the Championship and recruiting a lot of players,” Ferguson added. “At one point they were struggling alongside us, but the new manager has done well and I would expect they will be a lot more competitive next season. Jonno hasn’t had the season he would have wanted, but he will always be remembered as one of our greatest goalscorers.”

Academy graduate striker Ricky-Jade Jones is expected to make his farewell Posh appearance.