Peterborough United boss wants his departing players to get a great send-off as he confirms one selection for the game against Bolton Wanderers

Will Blackmore. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson wants his summer departures to get the send off they deserve in the final League One home match of the season on Saturday.

Ricky-Jade Jones, who has been declared fit to play against Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off), Kwame Poku and Hector Kyprianou, will all leave London Road in the summer and will all be involved against ‘The Trotters.’

Ferguson admits he has a balancing act to pull off as he also wants players who are contracted for next season, but haven’t played much this term, to get a chance in the final three games of the season. The boss also wants to win to send the Posh fans home happy after a frustrating campaign which sees their team enter the last week in 17th place.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony had hinted on the latest edition of ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that several fringe players would start Saturday’s game.

Ricky-Jade Jones (blue) has been passed fit to play against Bolton. Photo David Lowndes.

But the only starting selection Ferguson confirmed today was that of goalkeeper Will Blackmore. The 23 year-old Academy graduate has made just one appearance all season, a 3-0 Vertu Trophy win over Northampton Town at London Road in December. Jed Steer will be on the bench against Bolton, while Nicholas Bilokapic will miss out because of a tooth problem.

Ferguson said: “I have to have a look at Will in these three games. Jed’s done enough and he could do with a break, but he will sit on the bench on Saturday because Nick has had a small operation. Apart from Will I’m not looking past Saturday’s game and it’s one I want to win because it’s the last home match and I want to send the fans home happy rather than letting the season fizzle out.

"I do have to get the balance correct. Those players who are leaving deserve a good send off, but I also have to consider those who are under contract for next season. I have a one-game plan in mind at the moment rather than a three-game plan. Ricky is now fit. He had a problem with a tight hamstring at Barnsley on Monday which he’s had before, but he’s available. Oscar Wallin is also available for the next two games should I choose to use him even though he’s booked in for a hernia operation which will keep him out of the Rotherham game.

"There is also good news about Manny Fernandez who just needs rest. He could be available for the last two games.

"Regardless of how the season has gone there is a big motivation for Saturday. I will pick 18 players who I believe can win the game.

"My decisions for next season are already made. Three games won’t make a difference as that would be unfair. The players need to stay level no matter what they do between now and next season.”

Bolton’s season has also been frustrating. They only have a remote mathematical chance of reaching the play-offs after four straight League One defeats following a bright start when Steve Schumacher took over as manager from Ian Evatt at the end of January.

"Bolton have fallen away for whatever reason,” Ferguson added. “You always expect them to be up there in League One because of the size of the squad, the experience and quality they have, and because of their finances. You look at the top six and, take away Leyton Orient, there are five of the biggest budgets in the divisions are there.

“Bolton are another team who contested the last two League One play-offs. They recruited for a certain style of play, but changed manager and it might not be the style of play he wants. He might also be looking at next season when he picks his team for Saturday. He’s a good manager though and I’m sure they will having a right go next season."

Posh finish their League One season with away games at Mansfield on Wednesday, October 30 and at Rotherham United on Saturday, May 3.