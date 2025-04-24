George Nevett in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United plans for the 2025-26 season look set to start in Saturday’s League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenage centre-back George Nevett, back-up midfielders Ryan De Havilland and Donay O’Brien-Brady and under-employed forwards Chris Conn-Clark and Gustav Lindgren are all expected to have a run in the side in the final three fixtures now that relegation from League One has been avoided. Posh fans could also get a glimpse of 16 year-old youth team scoring sensation Bolu Shofowoke before the end of a frustrating campaign.

Star players Kwame Poku, Hector Kyprianou and Ricky-Jade Jones, who are all set to leave the club in the summer, are now unlikely to feature and nor is on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelations on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He held lengthy meetings with first-team boss Darren Ferguson and his management staff on Wednesday when the current season was reviewed.

Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo David Lowndes.

All selection decisions will be made by Ferguson, but he seems set to run the rule on players he believes can improve their input next season. Archie Collins, Manny Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Mo Susoho and Cian Hayes have all been ruled for the season because of injury.

“There is still plenty to play for this season,” MacAnthony said. “We have players who need to show they can be a force at League One level next season.

"I believe the manager is planning to play George Nevett alongside Sam Hughes in the final three games and I believe we will see Ryan De Havilland and Donay O’Brien-Brady playing with Chris Conn-Clark as a number 10 and Gustav Lindgren up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will probably put Hector, Kwame and Ricky away now in respect of their moves . We could even see Bolu before the end of the season. He set-up three goals for our under 21s v Coventry last week and was constantly running in behind their defence.

“George has put on seven pounds in weight since he last played and I am telling you Gustav will score a shed load of goals for next season. If you are a football savant and you really analyse games you will have seen in his last three or four substitute appearances just what a really good player we have in Gustav.

"He makes runs off the shoulder of defenders like Dwight Gayle, but no-one in our central midfield sees them. If he gets the right ball he would be in on goal. We need to get him on the right wavelength with our number 10 and we believe that could be Chris Conn-Clarke next season.

"It could be we have to refine our playing style next season, not by much, to accommodate we players we have in the squad. We need to get back to the days when we had the best attack in the league and a defence that is in the top half.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevett and Conn-Clarke were signed from National League football last summer and have started just seven and nine League One games respectively. Conn-Clarke has scored once after scoring 22 goals for Altrincham last season. Lindgren became eligible to play for Posh in January and has started five League One games without scoring.

De Havilland and O’Brien-Brady have been at Posh for longer, but have started just 12 and six League One games respectively this term.