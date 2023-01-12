Goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Norris (29) became the first signing in his current spell as manager by Ferguson when agreeing a loan move from Burnley until the end of the season.

But he has not played a competitive senior first-team game since appearing for Burnley in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at the hands of Sheffield United almost two years ago in May 2021.

That was the last of only three first-team appearances for Norris at the Clarets. He also played in a 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Liverpool after starring in an FA Cup penalty shootout win at MK Dons on his debut.

Will Norris in action for Burnley against Liverpoool in 2021. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

Norris is 29 but has made just 153 senior appearances in his career, most of them (84) at his first club Cambridge United and 26 of them during a loan spell at Braintree in the National League.

But Ferguson said: “Will has been a back-up at his last two clubs, but he has played plenty of under 23, reserve and development matches so I have no concerns about his match readiness.

"Will also knows League One very well so I’m very happy to have him here..

"Will has bags of experience and that is first and foremost, aside from being a very good goalkeeper, really important.

"Will is a good size, he’s agile and he has a massive kick if we need to go long so it is a good signing for the football club.

"He will bring a calmness and organisation to the team which sometimes you don’t get with a younger goalkeeper. He’ll be a big asset for the business end of the season.”

Ferguson has also added clarification to the club’s goalkeeping situation. It was reported on Wednesday that Posh had settled on Norris and on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom as their two ‘keepers for the rest of the season with Will Blackmore to go out on loan and Harvey Cartwright to return to his parent club Hul City.

But Ferguson said: “We are in discussions with Chelsea and Hull about the best way forward. I haven’t seen Lucas as he’s been on international duty, so nothing has really been settled.

"Those two and Will Blackmore are three really good young goalkeepers, but it’s a position where I feel we need experience.”

Norris moved from Cambridge to Wolves for an undisclosed fee in July 2017 but made just eight appearances, seven of them in cup competitions and one in the Championship before joining Burnley.

While at Wolves Norris spent time on loan at Ipswich Town and played when Posh thumped the Tractor Boys 4-1 in League One at Portman Road in February, 2020. He only played one more game for Ipswich that season.