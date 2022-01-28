Peterborough United boss thrilled to get Fuchs, Dembele has a chance of playing against Blades, but Poku set to continue, Edwards ruled out

Jeando Fuchs after signing for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 24 year-old signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Posh after a six-figure fee was agreed with Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Fuchs is expected to make his Posh debut against Sheffield United at London Road tomorrow (5.30pm kick off) providing international clearance is received in time. Siriki Dembele could also be involved against the Blades after missing the midweek draw at Birmingham City when Posh threw away a 2-0 lead in the final six minutes, but teenage defender Ronnie Edwards has again been ruled out because of head injury protocols.

Ferguson said: “We enquired about Jeando in the summer, but we couldn’t get the deal done so I’m delighted to sign him now.

Siriki Dembele in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“He’s a very aggressive midfielder with great energy. He breaks play up and he’s good enough on the ball. He gets up against opponents and puts them under pressure. He’s so good at intercepting things. He has a great attitude as well. He was very keen to come here. We needed another body in midfield and he will do well for us.

“There will be a couple of late checks on players tomorrow, but Siriki has a much better chance of being involved than he had on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately Ronnie won’t be involved because of the protocols we have to follow, but I brought Mark Beevers and Frankie Kent back into the side and they have done well and Nathan Thompson also did well at Birmingham.

“It’s important we take the positives from the Birmingham game. The players are not stupid. They know if they get to that level often enough we will be okay and we certainly looked a lot fresher than in recent weeks.

Ronnie Edwards won't be playing for Posh against Sheffield United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Jack Marriott showed how much we have missed him and Kwame Poku’s performance was outstanding. It’s not easy making the jump from League Two to the Championship, but his choice and weight of pass for Jack’s goal were impressive.

“Sheffield United are an excellent team at this level. They’ve gone back to what they do best in terms of system and they have a structure that clearly works for them.