Darren Ferguson felt a toxic atmosphere away at Burton Albion. Photo: David Lowndes.

Manager Darren Ferguson sensed a toxic atmosphere coming from the away terrace in Peterborough United’s 1-0 victory at Burton Albion on Saturday.

The worst of the ire coming from sections of the roughly-900 strong travelling crowd was in the first half when Posh, put in a poor performance and were pinned back by their hosts for large parts of the contest.

Ironic chants of “we’ve got the ball” and “we’ve lost the ball” were heard for long periods, along with chants of “Fergie, sort it out” as well as chants with more abusive language, and the team were booed off at the break.

A thunderous volley from Archie Collins in the 65th minute prevented things from getting any worse in the second half as Posh ran out 1-0 winners yo move off the bottom of the table.

After the match, the Posh boss described the atmosphere as the ‘worst we have had’ and feared things could have got even more toxic had his side conceded.

Ferguson said: “It was the worst atmosphere we have had. I thought it was going to get ugly. The most important thing is the win and it’s not about how you look on the eye, but I felt the atmosphere was getting a little bit toxic. "It would have got really ugly if we had gone behind.”

When pushed on if he could understand the reaction from the crowd, Ferguson simply added, ‘yes.’