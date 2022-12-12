Posh boss Grant McCann at Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh lost for the fourth straight League One match on Saturday, 2-1 at leaders Ipswich Town.

McCann posted a message on his personal Twitter account on Sunday to thank Posh fans for ‘their continued support.’

Some Posh fans who contacted the PT over the weekend would like to see a change of manager, but others are still backing one of the club’s greatest recent players to come good.

Posh are sixth in League One – the final play-off place – ahead of a home game at home to improving Shrewsbury next Saturday.

McCann tweeted: “Gutted with recent results, but I can assure you Posh fans we are working hard to get back on track and (to) earn your trust. With belief and togetherness we will get there. There is a long way to go. Thank you for your continued support.”

Separate to that message Posh fans sent Twitter messages to @PTAlanSwann

A sample are reproduced here…

FOR MCCANN

"I was not in favour of McCann’s return, but at this point I would stick with him. We do need to see an improvement tactically particularly in midfield as in the last 2 games we have been second best by a long way. The subs are making no real difference other than to make the team disjointed.”

@Deedz42

This is football. Stick with McCann. There is no point recycling managers every 9 months. They just need a win to get the belief back. Looks like the mental game is causing the physical decline. It also epends who we would get. We really need a long-term manager with a vision. No point hiring a journey man EFL manager for 16 months until the next major slump.”

@Mattmecham

AGAINST MCCANN

“I'd change the manager whilst somehow we're still in contention. This team is far better than they are performing.”

@DazMoody

"Football is a cruel results-based business. No-one cares much for long-term squad builds etc now. It's about immediate success and to some extent that means buying it so this (above) is the point of view I agree with.

@Jinksy6

"We were better last season under McCann when he was restricted by the players available. Since then he’s had a transfer window & a drop in opposition class, & we’ve gone backwards? Hard to support giving him another window really when the players look lost/confidence shot?”