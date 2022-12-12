Peterborough United boss sends message to club's fans as a social media debate on his future rumbles on
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists he and his players are working hard to get the club’s League One promotion push back on track.
Posh lost for the fourth straight League One match on Saturday, 2-1 at leaders Ipswich Town.
McCann posted a message on his personal Twitter account on Sunday to thank Posh fans for ‘their continued support.’
Some Posh fans who contacted the PT over the weekend would like to see a change of manager, but others are still backing one of the club’s greatest recent players to come good.
Peterborough United players performed well in spells at Ipswich Town, but couldn't avoid a fourth straight League One defeat
Posh are sixth in League One – the final play-off place – ahead of a home game at home to improving Shrewsbury next Saturday.
McCann tweeted: “Gutted with recent results, but I can assure you Posh fans we are working hard to get back on track and (to) earn your trust. With belief and togetherness we will get there. There is a long way to go. Thank you for your continued support.”
Separate to that message Posh fans sent Twitter messages to @PTAlanSwann
A sample are reproduced here…
FOR MCCANN
"I was not in favour of McCann’s return, but at this point I would stick with him. We do need to see an improvement tactically particularly in midfield as in the last 2 games we have been second best by a long way. The subs are making no real difference other than to make the team disjointed.”
@Deedz42
This is football. Stick with McCann. There is no point recycling managers every 9 months. They just need a win to get the belief back. Looks like the mental game is causing the physical decline. It also epends who we would get. We really need a long-term manager with a vision. No point hiring a journey man EFL manager for 16 months until the next major slump.”
@Mattmecham
AGAINST MCCANN
“I'd change the manager whilst somehow we're still in contention. This team is far better than they are performing.”
@DazMoody
"Football is a cruel results-based business. No-one cares much for long-term squad builds etc now. It's about immediate success and to some extent that means buying it so this (above) is the point of view I agree with.
@Jinksy6
"We were better last season under McCann when he was restricted by the players available. Since then he’s had a transfer window & a drop in opposition class, & we’ve gone backwards? Hard to support giving him another window really when the players look lost/confidence shot?”
@NeilJHubbard