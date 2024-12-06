Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is glad to follow up Wednesday night’s horror home defeat by Burton Albion with such a big game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh will have to move on quickly from arguably their worst performance of the season, a 1-0 to a team that started the day bottom of the table, as they travel to face their fierce rivals Northampton Town on Monday night (Dec 9, 8pm), a match that will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Posh will also be looking for revenge after they were beaten 1-0 at Sixfields last season thanks to a goalkeeping howler from Nicholas Bilokapic in the final minute of normal time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson’s men are also under pressure due to the fact they are sitting in 15th place in the table, just three points above Northampton, who occupy the final place in the relegation zone. Posh can slip down as far as 19th if results go against them over the weekend.

Posh were beaten away at Northampton last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Cobblers will go into the match under the management of caretaker Ian Sampson after Jon Brady resigned after 200 games in charge on Thursday morning.

Speaking after Wednesday night’s defeat, Ferguson refused to be drawn into talk of relegation or promotion, but did insist that the opportunity to bounce back in such a high profile game was good for his side.

Ferguson said: “There’s no better game than Monday. It’s a good game for us because it’s a game we’ve got to win. Relegation, promotion, it can’t come into the conversation. The only thing that can come into the conversation is our inconsistency, which has been on show so badly all season and we have to show up on Monday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus has to turn and we have to take this a game at a time. Monday night, beg derby at Northampton. That is all we are thinking about.

“It is a good game for us. There is no hiding place and that is the challenge. I don’t think it’s been as low as it has been tonight, certainly in terms of level of performance.”

Posh will have Emmanuel Fernandez back from suspension and could potentially call on Hector Kyprianou from the start as he steps up his return from injury having played 30 minutes on Wednesday night.

Ferguson is expected to provide an update on the fitness of Kwame Poku when he addresses the media in his pre-match press conference on Saturday.