Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson believes his side missed a great chance to end their nightmare run of away results at Stevenage.

Posh are now winless in 13 away League One matches (three draws and 10 defeats) after being held to a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium, but there were some more promising signs than in a large number of those matches. Posh haven’t won away since August.

Posh battled back to claim a point after Dan Kemp had put Stevenage into the lead early in the second half. Cian Hayes was brought off the bench to pull Posh level with just over 20 minutes to play but despite having more of the possession, Posh could not muster the quality to carve out a chance to win the game.

Posh remain 20th in League One and the gap to the bottom four stayed at three points as Crawley held second placed Wycombe to a 1-1 draw at home. Posh did move a point further clear of Shrewsbury and Burton Albion, who were beaten by Bolton and Bristol Rovers respectively.

While recognising the draw as a building block, Ferguson was ultimately frustrated to take only a point.

He said: “I’m very disappointed with the result. It was a real winnable game. In the first half, we had control and we looked a lot more like ourselves, but didn’t threaten enough or have enough conviction in the way we built the attack. We didn’t have any real chances and when we did have moments, especially in wide areas, the quality wasn’t there in the final pass or final cross.

“We didn’t play with as much risk as we should have done, which is understandable with where we are, but it gives us something to build on. Games like that, you don’t want to look back and think that’s two points lost, but it’s definitely two points dropped as that game should be won.

“I said at half time that we had to up it and take more risks, and play with more tempo, but they score a poor goal. We have to stop the shot and then Cian comes on and straight away gets us back into it. “He had a real impact on the game, I was pleased with him. We didn’t get the ball to him enough after that. We were just too frantic at the end. We were frantic and rushing things. We didn’t have enough in those areas so we have to improve.

“I want to play in a way that gets us control of a game but, to do that the players need to play with more belief. Today, we get a little bit of that back, but quite frankly, individuals have to put in performances that I think warrant getting into the team and then keeping their shirt. At the moment, I am not seeing enough of that.

“It’s a game I will look back on and I know I will think, we should have gone there and won that game. I’ve seen a lot more determination. We were more like ourselves today without the last bit and that’s the bit we have to get right. To get out of trouble, we have to win games and score goals.

“There was great support again from the fans. What a turnout that was. Brilliant.”

Posh travel to Huddersfield on Saturday, who sit fifth and came from behind to win 2-1 away at Barnsley on Saturday. Crawley host fellow strugglers Wigan on Tuesday and can draw level with Posh before Ferguson’s side play again. Posh currently have a nine-goal superior goal difference though.