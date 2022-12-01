Posh boss Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

McCann admits he became emotional in the immediate aftermath of a dramatic late collapse, and a 3-2 defeat, at Exeter City last month and that he is so happy with the players at his disposal he won’t be pushing too hard for new recruits in the January transfer window.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is now back in the UK and potential movement in and out of London Road next month is bound to become a topic of conversation.

Kell Watts. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

But McCann said: “Straight after a game in heat of the moment emotion can the better of you and you say things you regret. It's why I try not to speak to the chairman until a Monday!

“I actually like this group. I wouldn't want to disrupt them too much in January.

"We’ll see if anything happens. It could be one or two players will want to go and play some games, but we’re not looking to make any sort of drastic changes as we’re pleased with the group.

"We can’t go over the top with certain players because we need them, but it’s about learning.

"We’ll just keep making them understand how important it is to do their jobs and hopefully we will improve.”

McCann concedes Ronnie Edwards could keave Posh in January or next summer, while he will make a decision on Kell Watt’s future in January.

The on-loan Newcastle United defender has started just one League One game for Posh and it’s widely expected he will return to his parent club next month.

"Kell has been unlucky because Frankie Kent and Ronnie Edwards have played well,” McCann added. “He’s a great lad and we’ll make a decision on him next month.”

MacAnthony is ready to back his manager if he changes his mind on recruitment.

"We won’t be signing multi-million pound players, but there will be business done in January,” MacAnthony said.

“Players could come and others could leave.