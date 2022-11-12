Grant McCann has taken responsibility for Peterborough United's defeat at Exeter on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.

McCann made the claim after a late collapse saw Posh concede two goals in five minutes late in the game to lose 3-2 to Exeter at St James Park.

Posh had led 2-1 thanks to a late Ephron Mason-Clark goal of their own but capitulated late thanks in part to a change immediately after the goal that saw Mason-Clark replaced by Jack Marriott and a change to three at the back.

McCann has said he is willing to take responsibility for the result but wants more from his players as well.

He said: “We were the better team right up until we went 2-1 up. We made the changes and we lose the game so I will take responsibility for that. Although, I can’t legislate for letting somebody inside the pitch to cross or for someone not winning a header at the back post or a second ball in the middle of our six-yard box. Then for the third goal, we let a ball bounce in the middle of the field and Jevani Brown runs right through us.

“I said to the players, I will take full responsibility for this today. I am panicking making subs though, I really am. Every game since Cheltenham at the start of the year, I’m questioning myself, I’m questioning certain issues and it’s a real bugbear for me. We haven’t had an impact from any substitute since the Cheltenham game. That’s the truth.

“It gives me questions and January is approaching very soon and if that’s the case, we’ll do something about it. I don’t want to because I really like this group of players but that can’t happen today.”

Courtesy of Portsmouth failing to beat Morecambe, Posh remain in fourth but lost ground to Sheffield Wednesday, who beat Accrington Stanley.

McCann though could look past his disappointment in his post-match interview.

He added: “We were so in control of the whole game. You think you’re making changes for the right reasons. You’re 2-1 up away from home and you’re trying to close the game out and it backfired on us.

“It’s such a cruel game. I’ll drive home tonight questioning myself more than anything else but I need better from my players.”