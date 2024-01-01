Manager Darren Ferguson has not given up all hope of seeing Peter Kioso in a Peterborough United shirt again this season, but admitted it is out of his club’s control.

Peter Kioso of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at full-time in what is expected to be his last game for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Kioso played his last game for the club, for now at least, on New Year’s Day in the 3-2 win at Derby County.

He is expected to return to Rotherham after the club activated their recall clause. Following their 2-2 draw at Blackburn on Monday, Millers boss Leam Richardson spoke of his desire to have Kioso back in their squad for their next league match at home to Stoke on January 13.

Ferguson, however, has said that attempts are still being made by the club to facilitate a return.

Posh are next in action at home to Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Ferguson said: “I hope not it’s not his last game as he’s been fantastic. PK has been great, he’s been brilliant for us.

“He’s going to have to go back, but we’ll continue discussing and see what we can get.

“We’re hoping we can do something, but it’s not in our control. If Rotherham want him back then there’s nothing we can do.

“Obviously he can’t play in the FA Cup game for Rotherham this weekend anyway so we’ll see what we can do.”

Fellow loanee Zak Sturge has now returned to Chelsea after a loan spell where he struggled to make an impact.

The 19-year-old appeared 15 times, five times from the start. All eight of his League One appearances came from the bench. His last game came in the 3-0 win over Arsenal U21 in the EFL Trophy on December 5.

The squad said goodbye to him following the Barnsley draw on December with Ferguson thanking him for being a ‘great lad.’”

There is also speculation over the future of Jonson Clarke-Harris. League One rivals Charlton Athletic have already had three bids rejected. Clarke-Harris was absent from the Posh squad at Derby, but that was because of a calf injury.

Ferguson added: “He picked an injury late in the game against Barnsley in his calf. It was cramping up and then yesterday we trained and he just felt something he’s felt before. We couldn’t risk it, it’s a muscle problem. I don’t think he’s going to be out for long.

“I’m sure there will be speculation that he’s going here or there, but we expect him to be back training by the end of the week and he’ll have a chance for the Leeds game. There has been nothing more on bids coming in.