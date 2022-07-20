Sammie Szmodics missed this chance to score for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The Hatters, Championship play-off semi-finalists last season, won the Tuesday night fixture 2-0, but Posh created enough chances to have won the game with Sammie Szmodics failing to convert two one-on-one opportunities in the second-half.

"I was really pleased with the performance,” McCann said. “We were positive, we were bright and we looked in control for large parts of the game.

"We created so many opportunities against a very good Championship side it was disappointing not to score, but I can’t grumble too much tonight.

Janos Bodnar in action against Luton Town

"Of course we want the goals to go in, and Sammie Szmodics is usually deadly from the sort of opportunities he had, but I’d rather they went in when it’s a league game. We had a couple of good header chances as well for Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku.

"It was a really good test and, apart from the result, it was a really positive night for us. There were some positive individual performances all over the pitch. The front 4 worked really well together. They stayed in shape and made Luton hit several long balls. Luton’s midfield diamond can be very difficult to play against, but we stayed narrow and compact.

"Ben Thompson just has unbelievable energy. He works so hard, gives everything and always puts his body on the line. After about 85 minutes he chased Harry Cornick who had just come on and caught him up

"The goals we conceded were disappointing. The first was from a soft free kick which went in the goalkeeper’s side and the second was a clear foul on Harrison Burrows, but we can use this display as a tool to take into Saturday’s game against Hull.”

Joel Randall in action for Posh against Luton Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Summer signing Hector Kyprianou was taken off in the second-half with a twisted ankle, but it’s not thought to be a serious injury.

Nathan Thompson and Joel Randall were withdrawn as precautions leaving youngsters Janos Bodnar and Will Van Lier to deliver cameos.