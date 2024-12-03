Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has joked he’s been out under pressure to play teenager Tyler Young in the FA Cup third round tie at Everton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley Young, the father of the 18 year-old Posh midfielder, still plays regularly for Everton at the age of 39 and Monday’s FA Cup draw prompted delight at the chances of the first father and son to oppose each other in an FA Cup tie.

Young senior started the fuss on social media site X to his 2.6 million followers by saying: ‘WOW………. Dreams Might Come True. Goosebumps Moment. Young v Young’, something picked up by national media outlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “Ashley has put me under a bit of pressure there. I might have to find a way to get Tyler into the squad for the game. I don’t think father v son has happened before, but it’s one of those great stories that the FA Cup always throws up. Ashley has had a fantastic career and it’s still going, while Tyler is just setting out on his.”

Tyler Young in action for Posh v Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

It’s unlikely Young junior will get the call. Posh have been pleased with his progress since joining the club’s under 21 squad after leaving the Arsenal Academy in the summer, but he has so far made just one substitute appearance for the first team in an EFL Trophy win over Stevenage.