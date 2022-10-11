Andrew Oluwabori in action for Posh under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Harrison Burrows (20) has appeared in every League One match this season, while Ricky-Jade Jones (19) and Kwame Poku (20) have started to dazzle on the wings for the first team.

And there is talent aplenty when delving deeper into the pro ranks with striker Joe Taylor (19) winning his first Welsh Under 21 international cap recently, while Hungarian youth international right-back Janos Bodnar has already been tied to a professional development contract.

Posh are also currently talking to 21 year-old forward Andrew Oluwabori about an improved deal. Oluwabori has scored four goals on loan at National League North strugglers Kettering Town this season.

Burrows could play for Posh in a central midfield role in a League One fixture against Forest Green Rovers tonight (Tuesday) after playing as a left-sided defender for almost the entire season.

"Harrison is not a winger,” McCann said. “All through the Academy and the start of his professional career he was a number 10 or a number eight, but for whatever reason he was pushed back into defence where he stayed.

"He’s shown he can cope in that position, but I see him back in central midfield as he is technically very good. We are very flexible in midfield so he there would be nothing to stop him venturing into side areas and one of the best things about Harrison is his versatility.

"He’s played just under 100 games and he’s only 20 which is a great effort.

"Harrison is one of many young players we rate very highly. Ricky-Jade Jones has been in sensational form, while Joe Taylor is knocking on the door after coming back from international duty with Wales.

"And we have high hopes for for Janos Bodnar and Manu Fernandez.