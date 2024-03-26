Peterborough United boss pleased to be back in the race for automatic promotion, but the next two games are vital
Second-placed Derby County’s shock defeat at Northampton Town blew the race for the top two wide open again with Bolton Wanderers, Posh and Barnsley all confident they can now catch the Rams.
The Cobblers’ win certainly led to increased optimism levels at the Weston Homes Stadium.
A Derby win at Sixfields would have moved them 10 points clear of Posh. Instead Darren Ferguson’s side could move to within a point of the Rams if they win their two games in hand.
"We believe we have half a chance now,” Posh boss Ferguson said.
"It would have been difficult if the result had gone Derby’s way, but now us and the other teams chasing them have been given hope.
"I’m not sure how many wins we will need from our final eight games because it’s impossible to predict how everyone’s results will go.
"But I do feel we need to win the next two games before we go to Wembley for the cup final.
"If we can do that we will be in great shape to attack the final set of matches.
"April is busy with eight games in total, but we have everything to play for again.”