Peterborough United boss plays down injury scares for key forwards

Darren Ferguson does not believe that injuries seemingly picked up by Peterborough United forwards Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark are serious.
By Ben Jones
Published 13th Jan 2024, 17:45 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 20:38 GMT
Kwame Poku left the pitch after appearing in a lot of pain. Photo: Joe Dent.Kwame Poku left the pitch after appearing in a lot of pain. Photo: Joe Dent.
Poku was the greatest concern after he limped off the in the 67th minute in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic. He appeared to land awkwardly on his ankle when going up for a header minutes earlier.

There was also concern surrounding Mason-Clark who appeared to be limping after slotting in the winning goal 15 minutes from time.

He was able to finish the match however.

The Posh boss does not believe either injury to be serious.

He said: “They’ll be fine, I don’t expect anything serious to be wrong with them.

"Ephron certainly not and Kwame we will have to look and assess him, but we’ve got a break now next week so I think we’ll be fine.”

Posh have a free midweek before they host Shrewsbury in a League One fixture on Saturday (January 20).

