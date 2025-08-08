Peterborough United boss piles the pressure on Luton Town ahead of first League One home match

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the opening day League One defeat at Cardiff City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists all the pressure is on Luton Town in Saturday’s League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium (12.30pm).

‘The Hatters’ arrive at London Road as 11-4 favourites to shrug off two dreadful relegation seasons and win the League One title whereas Posh plummeted from 28-1 to 80-1 to finish top with Sky Bet after their 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City.

Ferguson admits Posh will have to play much better to have any chance of a result against Luton, but he believes there is one factor in his injury hit side’s favour.

“It’s an easy game to get up for,” Ferguson started. “It will be a great atmosphere with Luton fans taking the entire end behind the goal. The expectations of other clubs doesn’t really interest me as we have to focus on ourselves, but all the pressure is really on Luton.

"But if we play like we did at Cardiff we won’t win many games. We were disappointing in possession, but our style won’t change. We will try and take the game to Luton.

"Whenever we’ve had success in the past our home form has been strong so we have to find a way. We will be aggressive against a side with great experience, some physically strong players and a manager who knows the division.

"We know what we are up against, but we are excited about playing our first home game. The lads have pleased me in training this week.”

Posh are expected to stick with a central pairing of David Okagbue and Oscar Wallin tomorrow, while new forward Klaidi Lolos could be on the substitutes’ bench. There could ba goalkeeping chance with loanee Vicente Reyes battling for a first Posh appearance alongside transfer listed Nick Bilokapic.