Posh boss Grant McCann celebrates clinching the League One title at Charlton when he was manager of Hull in May, 2021. Photo:Jacques Feeney/Getty Images.

The Londoners appointed ex-Posh skipper Dean Holden as their new manager this week after former boss Ben Garner paid the price for winning just five of 20 League One matches this season.

McCann watched Charlton lose again after Garner’s departure, at home to Bristol Rovers, last weekend, but he saw a struggling team with experienced and quality players perform pretty well until they were undone by defensive errors.

"For 20 minutes Charlton were very good,” McCann stated. “They got themselves in front, but they made a couple of mistakes which led to goals.

"They have good players. Jayden Stockley is a dangerous forward and they have talented and experienced midfielders in Scott Fraser and George Dobson.

"They will be disappointed with how they’ve started the season, but we can’t take any notice of that. We have to make sure we get back to winning ways.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but there were signs in our last game (a 2-1 defeat at Ipswich) we were getting back into form.

"I know Dean Holden from Northern Ireland under 21s and it’s good to see younger managers getting a chance. I’m sure he’ll do well.”

McCann has had mixed managerial experiences at the Valley.

"I’ve had great days and bad days there,” He added.

"I lost a play-off semi-final there with Doncaster and won the League One title there with Hull so it would be good to get some more positive memories.”

McCann should have a fully fit squad to pick from apart from midfielder Ollie Norburn, a long-term injury victim.

On-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright is back in full training after recovering from a thigh strain and will push fellow loanee Lucas Bergstrom for a start.

Bergstrom’s form has dipped badly in recent games, but Cartwright will be very rusty.