Posh boss Grant McCann celebrates the win at Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann is gunning for back-to-back home wins against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday (7.45pm) and local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday (October 29, 3pm) to follow last Saturday’s excellent away win at Oxford United.

And he’s repeated his wish for the club’s fans to roar his side to important victories.

"I challenged the players before the Oxford game to make it nine points from three matches, and Accrington is the next step,” McCann said.

"And the fans can definitely help. There won’t be many away fans at the game so we’ll have to generate the atmosphere and I’d love to see fans with their families, and anyone else they can bring, at the game to get us over the line.

"The players need it and they respond to it.

"I know there is a lot of expectation at this club and sometimes it feels like we’re expected to win the league by 30 points! Those expectations need to be managed, but that’s not to say we can’t be successful.