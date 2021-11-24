Peterborough United boss not giving up on his players, but they must change their error-strewn ways, while only those up for the fight will play in Saturday’s huge game

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline alongside Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh went down 4-0 at Blackburn Rovers, a ninth away defeat in 10 Championship matches and a seventh in which they’ve failed to score.

Posh remain 22nd in the table, but only two points from safety ahead of a crunch match at home to fellow strugglers Barnsley on Saturday (November 27).

Defenders Frankie Kent and Nathan Thompson were culpable for the first two goals with Blackburn scoring a third on the stroke of half-time. They added a fourth goal in the second-half in what turned out to be a stroll to victory,

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson said: “I’m very disappointed with the result and performance. After 19 games, if you keep seeing the same mistakes and the same outcomes, something has to change.

“The whole squad have played at times, but we keep seeing the same mistakes, something has to change. You can’t keep getting beaten 4-0, 3-0 or 2-0 away from home. It’s my job to sort that out.

“Individual mistakes cost us tonight. We were in the game and then their left wing back runs across our centre half (Kent) and heads it in. The second goal is a terrible mistake. It’s a stupid mistake where he’s (Thompson) dribbling out when he shouldn’t be, but the other ones I’ve seen before. The third goal is a set-piece. We nearly equalised at 1-0 and then before you know it, it’s 3-0 and I’m saying the same old things.

“I thought we started the game well, but I’m repeating myself as it’s another game we haven’t scored a goal, another game we haven’t kept a clean sheet, another away loss. They are stacking up now, so something has to change for us to start climbing the table.”

Ferguson withdrew both Frankie Kent and Beevers in favour of Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows at half-time, but retained the three at the back formation he started the game with.

Ferguson refused to blame the shape for the result though and revealed he used the second half to work out who would be up for the fight against Barnsley,

Ferguson added: “In the first half, Joe Ward got a few crosses into the box and Szmodics had an effort blocked. There were no clear-cut chances and it must only be a lack of belief and confidence. We seem to get the ball and don’t want to shoot. We had 14 shots on Saturday and only one on target. It was similar tonight. We moved it too slowly around the box and we are suffering at the moment.

“I don’t think the referee made the right the decision for the third goal to award the free-kick but you still have to defend the set-piece. You can’t have a free header from six yards. The fine margins are killing us, and you don’t get away with it as this level and we should know that by now.

“The shape was one we played on Saturday and we put in a very good performance. Today’s defeat has absolutely nothing to do with the shape.

“The second half was just a gauge to see who had the character, who was up for the fight and who would not down tools. That will help me pick the team for Saturday.