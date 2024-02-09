Joel Randall scores Posh's opening goal against Wycombe in October directly from a corner.

Ferguson even went as far as to describe Wycombe’s pitch as the best in League One in marked contrast to Posh’s home surface that has been heavily criticised in recent weeks.

Posh come up against a Wycombe side that picked up just their second league win in 18 matches on Saturday with a 3-1 success at Cheltenham to move them up to 16th in the table.

The Posh boss has also said that he has been impressed with the business that Matt Bloomfield’s side have completed in January; which includes the loan signings of Gideon Kodua from West Ham, Chem Campell and Nigel Lonwijk from Wolves and Saxon Earley from Plymouth along with defensive midfielder Ricky Butcher also arriving from Home Park but on a free transfer.

When the sides met at London Road in October, they drew 2-2 despite Joel Randall scoring directly from a corner.

Ferguson said: “They got a good win on Saturday and they’ve signed some good players in January, there’s no question about that. Butcher a very good signing.

“They’re quite an experienced team, when you prepare for Wycombe, you always know what you’re going to get. They’re a real hardworking team that will be dogged and at it, they will make you defend.

“They’re the one team we didn’t really get control of at home earlier in the season. They played very, very well on the day but we’re ahead of that now, we’re performing better than we were then.

“It’s a fantastic pitch, the best pitch in the league, so that will help us.

“We go there with confidence, we still believe we’re going to have a good season.

"We’re treating each game in isolation and looking too far ahead.

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up in February, we’ve got to make sure that the players are really professional during this period. We’re doing extra things, looking at changing things such as recovery and not having Wednesdays off to give us that little extra yard.”

Ferguson must make at least one change to the team that lost at Exeter with Michael Olakigbe suspended. A couple of unnamed players are also understood to be struggling with knocks and will be assessed on Friday.