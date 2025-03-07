Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is looking forward to the challenge of tackling the new, much-improved Wycombe Wanderers side at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferguson has paid tribute to the form and the style of play of ‘The Chairboys’ as they make a big challenge for automatic promotion from League One. They are currently two points clear of big-spending Wrexham in the race for second spot behind runaway leaders Birmingham City.

Wycombe are the top scorers in League One and have conceded just two goals in their last seven competitive matches. They haven’t lost a single League One match against a team currently outside the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all adds up to a tough task for 17th-placed Posh, but Ferguson has been boosted by his team’s own improved form and the return of star forward Kwame Poku who is set to make his first appearance since December 4.

"We’ve come through a busy period, which involved a lot of travelling, in decent shape,” Ferguson said. “And if we can win on Saturday it would make it a very good period for us. Not that we can afford to be at all complacent given where we are in the league. The players have recovered well from the last game at Blackpool and we have more players available than at any other time this season.

“We are playing with more confidence and more belief which has led to better performances and results. Our home form has been strong recently so we we can go into another very tough game in a positive frame of mind.

"Wycombe have a really good, strong season up to now. You could tell in the summer they were really going for it this season. They spent money on wages and it’s really paid off for them. They brought in a lot of good players into a squad that has always been well organised and tough to beat anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One big change has been the manager. He has brought a different style of play. They are now very possession-based and I really like the way they play. We will have a much different problem to solve when we are out of possession compared to when we have played Wycombe previously. They score goals and they’ve hardly let in any lately.

"They are obviously a really good team, but we also know we can give anyone game if we get our own performance right.”