Kwame Poku in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is excited to be able to make several tough selection decisions for Saturday’s tough home League One game with second placed Wycombe Wanderers (3pm kick off).

Star forward Kwame Poku plus defenders Carl Johnston and Emmanuel Fernandez are all available again after injury or suspension to join a squad who have strung together some decent results in the battle against relegation. The only bad availability news involves striker Gustav Lindgren who has suffered another setback which will keep him out for another three-to-four weeks.

"It’s the most players I’ve had available for selection all season,” Ferguson said. “I’m facing some tough conversations as I’m going to be leaving five players out of the matchday squad, but that’s a good thing for me. Manny, Kwame and CJ are all available again. We decided to leave Kwame out of the Blackpool game on Tuesday to give him a full week’s training and he trained very well yesterday so he’s definitely ready.

"CJ is also back, but I have been so pleased with how James Dornelly has played since he came back into the side at right-back. He has been outstanding. Manny was also very good when he played against Wrexham in the middle of his suspension so I have good problems. It’s perfect to have a strong squad again at this time of a season.

Gustav Lindgren in action for Posh. Photo David Lowndes.

“It’s a shame Gustav has picked up another niggle in his hamstring. We’re not sure how he did it, but it might have been getting out his car. There is a problem because we have had it scanned so he’ll be out for another three or four weeks. Gustav and Oscar Wallin have both told me they’ve been surprised by the intensity and the level of the football in League One.

"Oscar has been regularly freshened up and he’s looked good in recent weeks, but I’m still keeping an eye on him. They will both be better players for us next season.”