Darren Ferguson has described the current state of the pitch at the Weston Homes Stadium as ‘appalling’.

The pitch cutting up beneath the feet of Jonson Clarke-Harris. Photo: Joe Dent.

A number of Posh players have made reference to the difficult surface in post-match interviews in recent weeks, but their manager has now come out to demand action.

Ferguson even went as far as telling his players to stop playing out from the back in Friday’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley as he did not feel the pitch was conducive to their natural game.

Ferguson said: “I’m not criticising the groundsman because they’ve only just come in - it’s a different company - but the pitch is appalling.

“We’re not even in January and we can’t have a pitch like that when we’re trying to play the way we can.

“I had no choice at half time, but to say stop playing out from the back as we can’t do it on this pitch.

“Something has got be done. I’m not happy about it.

“I don’t know why it is the way it is, but something needs to change.”

Posh return to action at home on Sunday January 7 (2pm) when they host Leeds in the FA Cup third round. Their next League One home match is against Shrewsbury Town on January 20.