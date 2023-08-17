News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel

Peterborough United boss just wants to win 'massive' match

​Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson admits Saturday’s derby at Northampton Town is so ‘massive’, he’d forego a quality performance in favour of winning.
By Ben Jones
Published 17th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

That’s an unusual line for Ferguson to take – publicly at least – but he recognises how much importance Posh fans put on matches against the Cobblers.

Posh haven’t lost a Football League fixture at Sixfields since 2002 when goals from Jamie Forrester and Sam Parkin overturned an early Jimmy Bullard goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's a massive game,” Ferguson admitted. “Obviously the punters on both sides will be up for it.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

"It's always a big game and we've got to make sure we get good rest and recovery into the players and make sure we get a performance.

"The players have passed every test they’ve been given so far this season, but they face a different one again on Saturday.

“For me though it is all about making sure you win the game.”

Cobblers will start the game in good heart after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday with a 98th minute strike from star man Sam Hoskins.

That was their first point of the season following promotion from League Two. They are already eight points behind Posh after just three League One matches.

Related topics:Darren FergusonCobblersNorthampton TownSam HoskinsFootball LeagueSixfields