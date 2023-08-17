Peterborough United boss just wants to win 'massive' match
That’s an unusual line for Ferguson to take – publicly at least – but he recognises how much importance Posh fans put on matches against the Cobblers.
Posh haven’t lost a Football League fixture at Sixfields since 2002 when goals from Jamie Forrester and Sam Parkin overturned an early Jimmy Bullard goal.
"It's a massive game,” Ferguson admitted. “Obviously the punters on both sides will be up for it.
"It's always a big game and we've got to make sure we get good rest and recovery into the players and make sure we get a performance.
"The players have passed every test they’ve been given so far this season, but they face a different one again on Saturday.
“For me though it is all about making sure you win the game.”
Cobblers will start the game in good heart after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday with a 98th minute strike from star man Sam Hoskins.
That was their first point of the season following promotion from League Two. They are already eight points behind Posh after just three League One matches.