That’s an unusual line for Ferguson to take – publicly at least – but he recognises how much importance Posh fans put on matches against the Cobblers.

Posh haven’t lost a Football League fixture at Sixfields since 2002 when goals from Jamie Forrester and Sam Parkin overturned an early Jimmy Bullard goal.

"It's a massive game,” Ferguson admitted. “Obviously the punters on both sides will be up for it.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"It's always a big game and we've got to make sure we get good rest and recovery into the players and make sure we get a performance.

"The players have passed every test they’ve been given so far this season, but they face a different one again on Saturday.

“For me though it is all about making sure you win the game.”

Cobblers will start the game in good heart after coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to Lincoln City on Tuesday with a 98th minute strike from star man Sam Hoskins.