Peterborough United boss is so proud despite exit from the Women's FA Cup
Peterborough United Women’s manager Dan Lawlor was so proud of his ‘superb’ team after an historic run in the FA Cup came to an end.
Posh lost their third round tie 1-0 at home to Championship side Durham in front of a bumper 675 crowd at Bourne Town FC.
But it took a wonderful 30-yard strike from visiting midfielder Rio Hardy to overcome an outstanding defensive effort from Posh who play two levels below their conquerors.
"We were absolutely superb against full-time opponents,” Lawlor said. “We didn’t deserve to win because we didn’t have a shot on target and never hurt them, but we gave a Championship side a proper game and it took a ridiculous goal to beat us.
"We have been excellent defensively for most of the season, but it was a different level in this game considering the standard of the opposition.
"Okay we had to do some emergency defending at times, but we didn’t give up many clearcut chances. I had question marks about how we would do defensively against this team, but I couldn’t fault them.
"We must build on this now as not many teams in our league will beat us if we defend like that.”
Posh, who are seventh in National League Midlands Division One, are in Northants County Cup action at Kettering on Sunday.