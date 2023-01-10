Posh goalkeeper Neive Corry couldn't keep a 30-yard wonder strike out of her net. Photo: Jason Richardson

Posh lost their third round tie 1-0 at home to Championship side Durham in front of a bumper 675 crowd at Bourne Town FC.

But it took a wonderful 30-yard strike from visiting midfielder Rio Hardy to overcome an outstanding defensive effort from Posh who play two levels below their conquerors.

"We were absolutely superb against full-time opponents,” Lawlor said. “We didn’t deserve to win because we didn’t have a shot on target and never hurt them, but we gave a Championship side a proper game and it took a ridiculous goal to beat us.

Posh skipper Keir Perkins (blue) in action against Durham. Photo: Photo: Jason Richardson

"We have been excellent defensively for most of the season, but it was a different level in this game considering the standard of the opposition.

"Okay we had to do some emergency defending at times, but we didn’t give up many clearcut chances. I had question marks about how we would do defensively against this team, but I couldn’t fault them.

"We must build on this now as not many teams in our league will beat us if we defend like that.”