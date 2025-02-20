Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Darren Ferguson. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he has never considered walking away from an unexpected fight against relegation from League One.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sacking of Cambridge United boss Garry Monk this week means Posh are the only team in the current bottom six not to have changed manager. The Us appointed Neil Harris as their new head coach on Wednesday.

And Ferguson is confident that will remain the case. His relationship with chairman Darragh MacAnthony remains strong and the boss is adamant he is at Posh for the long haul.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has quit Posh before. He left London Road in February 2022 when they were struggling at Championship level believing fresh ideas were required to give the club a chance of survival.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo David Lowndes.

He returned 11 months later and steered the club into the League One play-offs two years in a row. This season’s drop-off in results has caught most by surprise, but Ferguson will fight on alongside his young squad.

“This season is nothing like the one in the Championship,” Ferguson insisted. This is me striving to improve a young squad and there is no chance of me walking away from that challenge. I’ve never even considered it.

"No-one expected us to be where we are, but it is our reality and we are working hard to improve things. If we do survive, and I believe we will, it will stand us all in good stead for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we get through this together we will all be stronger for it, as long as we learn from what’s gone on.

"Changing managers doesn’t always work, but clubs often make switches in the hope of seeing improvement. It’s what’s happened at Cambridge to a good guy in Garry, but I hope it doesn’t happen here and I’ve had no inkling that it will.”

Ferguson will complete a two-match touchline ban in Saturday’s League One match at Huddersfield Town. He’s had six cautions this season, five for leaving his technical area.