​The 20 year-old Aussie fumbled a last minute hoof from Northampton Town’s Mitch Pinnock to present Cobblers with their first Football League win over Posh for 17 years.

But Ferguson insists Bilokapic remains heavily in credit after an oustanding start at London Road following a summer free transfer move from Huddersfield Town.

Bilokapic will start Saturday’s big game against Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (3pm) with another summer recruit Fynn Talley on the substitutes’ bench as Will Blackmore is expected to miss several months with a hip complaint.

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic at the end of the Posh defeat at Northampton last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"It couldn’t have been a more awkward situation for Nick as the ball was dropping right underneath the crossbar,” Ferguson said. “But he knows he should have dealt with it better.

"He’s a very good goalkeeper though and he will bounce back. He’s very much in credit still as he’s saved us a considerable amount of times this season.

"I have no concerns about him at all. These things happen to young goalkeepers sometimes, but if we’d taken our own chances it wouldn't have mattered and we wouldn’t be talking about one mistake now.