Burton Albion have just scored their winning goal against Posh last Wednesday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is confident his team’s dismal last performance will prove to be a one-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh went down 1-0 at home to struggling Burton Albion in a League One match last Wednesday when they had one shot on target in 90 minutes. To compound a bad night star man Kwame Poku went off with an injury that will keep on the sidelines for three months.

Ferguson believes Posh have the ideal fixture in which to bounce back at local rivals Northampton Town on Monday (8pm kick off), a match that will be shown live on Sky Sports, although he is wary of a team who have just lost popular manager Jon Brady. Brady resigned after his 200th match in charge of Cobblers ended in a 2-0 defeat and a place in the bottom four leaving his assistant Ian Sampson in caretaker charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hector Kyprianou could start for Posh against Northampton Town on Monday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"We went through everything that went wrong against Burton the following day,” Ferguson said. “There were clear messages to the players about what we didn’t do well against a team using that particular set up. All the space was in behind them and the one time we used it was Kwame’s chance when he picked up his injury.

"If a team sets up like that against us again we need to know how to break it down, but I am confident our performance will be a one off, certainly in terms of our lack of chances and the penetration and domination we usually enjoy in the last third of the pitch. A performance like that can happen and it did happen. Sometimes you can play like that and nick a result and that didn’t happen.

"It’s now all about us on Monday. We have to get back to the level of performance we know we can deliver. When we get things right we are a very hard team to play against. Do I want to select a consistent back four? I absolutely do. Has getting that consistency at the back been the most difficult thing for us? It most certainly has. A clean sheet would deliver confidence which was another frustration from the Burton game. If it had finished 0-0 at least we would have had something positive from the night.

“Attacking wise there isn’t a problem. We have played 23 games and scored 48 goals so there’s an issue there and there won’t be as we have such good players at the top end, but we are in a tough spot. We are in a place we don’t want to be and we have to find a way to get out of it. It can change quickly as there is still two thirds of the season to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I watched Northampton at Stevenage last week which wasn’t very helpful as they went down to 10 men in the first half so could only play one way and that was to try and dig in. I spoke to Jon Brady on Thursday after he’d resigned. He's a good guy, someone I’ve always got on with. He probably felt he’d taken than as far as he could which is something I’ve experienced in my career. He did a great job given the constraints he had to work under and he’s left the club with some good players.

"I know Ian was part of Jon’s management team, but it’s usually the case a new man will have his own ideas and want to put his own stamp on the team. I have no idea who he will play or how they will play, but we will focus on ourselves. We know the game will be frantic at times so we will have to do certain things well. We’ve done well in the last three home derbies against Cambridge and Northampton, but those performances will have no bearing on Monday’s game

“It’s a big night for our fans. Generally they’ve been very positive this season, but we know we won’t get applauded off the pitch when we perform like we did against Burton and we can also expect criticism about where we are in the league.”

Posh are currently 15th in League One, just three points above Cobblers who occupy the final relegation place. Posh would move up to 10th with a win at Sixfields.