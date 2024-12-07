Kwame Poku after picking up his injury on Wednesday night, Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United have suffered a hammer blow with the news star man Kwame Poku will be out for three months.

Poku suffered a hamstring injury in the early stages of Wednesday night’s 1-0 League defeat at home to Burton Albion. Posh took him off instantly and the club were initially hopeful the injury wasn’t too bad, but a Thursday scan has delivered nightmare news.

There was some consolation for Posh as club captain Hector Kyprianou has been declared fit to start Monday’s local derby at Northampton Town.

“Kwame requires an operation and will be out for three months,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “We weren’t expecting that. We didn’t think it would be that bad and it is a massive blow for us and for him. He’s been in great form and he’s been the best player in League One this season in my opinion and the opinion of many others, but he won’t play again until March.

Former Posh central defender Jack Baldwin won't be playing against his old club on Monday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game so I try not to get too worked up about them. We always try to have two players for every position and now it’s a chance for someone else to step up now. Cian Hayes was behind Kwame in the formation we have been playing and if we stick with that he certainly be in my thinking. Cian has had to be very patient, but he’s a very positive lad as well as a positive player.

“Hector is now available to start. There are no real worries about him in terms of having to manage his minutes. His return for 30 minutes was the one positive from Wednesday night.”Goalkeeper Jed Steer won’t be available for the Sixfields trip. A bout of illness slowed down his recovery from injury, but he is not far away from a return.

Cobblers have had an awful run of injuries this season. Among nine definite absentees on Monday are former Posh pair Jack Baldwin and Callum Morton and first-choice goalkeeper Lee Burge.

The others also ruled out because of injury Tyler Magloire, Luke Mbete, Ali Koiki, Patrick Brough, Jack Sowerby and Matt Dibley-Dias, while centre-forward Tom Eaves is suspended after a red card in Cobblers’ last League One outing at Stevenage, a 2-0 defeat that dropped them into the bottom four.

In addition Ben Fox and Nesta Guinness-Walker limped out of the Stevenage game so are doubtful for Monday. Jordan Willis, TJ Eyoma and James Wilson could return.