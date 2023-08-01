Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​The home side, relegated from the Championship last season, have many worries heading into the start of the League One season so the normal excitement on opening day looks set to be replaced by negativity at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals are expected to be hit with a points deduction soon and they are operating under a transfer embargo. They reportedly have 11 senior players and there is a fans’ protest planned against owner Dai Yongge after Saturday’s game.

Reading manager Ruben Salles has admitted his side are nowhere near ready for the start of the season.

“It looks like being a negative atmosphere, but we have to ignore it and concentrate on our own game,” Ferguson said. “Reading clearly have issues.

“Apparently they’ve signed players they can’t currently register, but they will still have good players who were in the Championship last season.

"Reading is a big club for League One. There’s no chance it will ever be an easy away game for any team at this level.”​​​​​​