Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is confident he has four top-class centre-backs at his disposal for the rest of the season.
On-loan Newcastle United central defender Kell Watts, a League One title winner with Wigan Athletic last season, is nearing full fitness and is expected to start Tuesday’s crucial EFL Trophy contest at Wycombe Wanderers (7pm kick off).
He will probably be partnered at the back by England Under 20 international Ronnie Edwards as Posh seek revenge for a League One defeat at Adams Park on Saturday.
Josh Knight and Frankie Kent were the centre-back pairing in that game.
"I am very happy with the four centre-backs I have,” McCann said before Saturday’s match. “They all have different strengths and skills. They mostly have experience of winning promotion from League One.
"Kell is physically ready to play and it’s been good to have him around the team recently. You could tell he had won promotion from League One before just by the way he encouraged others and communicated with them.”
Posh have the worst defensive record of any team currently in the top nine in League One. They have conceded 17 goals in 14 matches, 14 of them in seven away games which is the third worst record in the entire division.
McCann is expected to make multiple changes to his side for tomorrow’s game.
Here is the team the PT would pick...