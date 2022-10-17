On-loan Newcastle United central defender Kell Watts, a League One title winner with Wigan Athletic last season, is nearing full fitness and is expected to start Tuesday’s crucial EFL Trophy contest at Wycombe Wanderers (7pm kick off).

He will probably be partnered at the back by England Under 20 international Ronnie Edwards as Posh seek revenge for a League One defeat at Adams Park on Saturday.

Josh Knight and Frankie Kent were the centre-back pairing in that game.

"I am very happy with the four centre-backs I have,” McCann said before Saturday’s match. “They all have different strengths and skills. They mostly have experience of winning promotion from League One.

"Kell is physically ready to play and it’s been good to have him around the team recently. You could tell he had won promotion from League One before just by the way he encouraged others and communicated with them.”

Posh have the worst defensive record of any team currently in the top nine in League One. They have conceded 17 goals in 14 matches, 14 of them in seven away games which is the third worst record in the entire division.

McCann is expected to make multiple changes to his side for tomorrow’s game.

Here is the team the PT would pick...

1. WILL BLACKMORE I was tempted to play first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom so he can start forming an understanding with Kell Watts, but it would be awful if the Chelsea 'keeper picked up an injury in a largely unimportant game. He's too important to risk. Teenager Blackmore played well in his one senior start at Stevenage in the League Cup and Wycombe have a similar playing philosophy to the League Two leaders.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON Thompson should be allowed to build on the better form he showed in the League One game at Wycombe on Saturday. He looked fit and strong. Joe Ward is the only serious alternative in my 4-3-1-2 formation.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS Edwards has had a nice breather after a hectic 12 months or so and time now for him to remind us of his outstanding ability on the ball. Posh boss Grant McCann wanted brave players on the ball at Adams Park on Saturday and they don't come any more cool and composed than the teenage centre-back.

4. KELL WATTS If this on-loan Newcastle United defender is half as good as they believe up in Wigan, then Posh have a gem on their hands. Watts helped Wigan to the League One title last season, something that will be beyond Posh this term, but they need to stabalise a defence that leaks goals for fun in away matches. If he comes through this game unscathed then he must start at Oxford in a much more important contest on Saturday.