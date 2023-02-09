Posh manager Darren Ferguson congratulates Hector Kyprianou after the game at Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Many of the players worked under Ferguson when they won promotion from League One together two seasons ago.

But previous Posh boss Grant McCann also made a couple of astute signings in the summer and Ferguson is reaping the benefits as he plans a late push for promotion from League One.

Those promotion credentials will get a fierce test on Saturday when play-off rivals Bolton Wanderers visit the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off)..

Ephron Mason-Clark in action for Posh at Forest Green Rovers last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I’ve really enjoyed working with this group of players,” Ferguson admitted. “They are talented footballers, but also a good group of lads.

"Hector Kyprianou looks a very strong young player. I’ve liked him from the minute I walked in the building. He will only get better.

"And Ephron Mason-Clark is a real find. He’s a terrific talent. He’s quick, strong, can play centrally or out wide and, just as importantly, he is a humble lad who just wants to learn and improve.

"We're certainly full of confidence as a team right now, but we will have to be at the top of our game on Saturday because we are facing a very good Bolton side.

"I watched them a couple of times when I was out of the game and I was impressed.

"They are aggressive and they are expansive. They play with three centre-backs and they play the system very well.

"But we are also a very good side so I am expecting a terrific game in front of a big crowd. It’s one for everyone to look forward to, players, management and supporters.”

Ferguson breathed a huge sigh of relief earlier this week when a scan on key midfielder Jack Taylor’s ankle revealed very little damage.

Taylor was due to return to training today (Thursday) and if he suffers no adverse reaction he will play against Bolton.