Jeando Fuchs has travelled with the Posh team to Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh also tackle Argyle at Home Park in a League One fixture on Saturday and it’s understood 23 players will travel down to Devon on Wednesday morning.

Goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright and midfielder Jeando Fuchs are among them, but Kwame Poku will have to wait for next Tuesday’s (August 16) home game with Sheffield Wednesday for his return from injury.

Cartwright has been battling against a thigh problem which has restricted his kicking. He won’t be involved in the cup tie, but could be in the matchday squad for the League One clash.

Fuchs was the only unused outfield substitute in Saturday’s 3-0 League One home win over Morecambe with McCann referencing an unexplained injury after the match.

"Having two games in quick succession against the same team makes things a bit more difficult,” McCann stated. “In fact we have a lot of games coming up in the next 4-5 weeks so we will have to share the load around a bit and you will see that tomorrow.

"We will stick pick a team we believe is capable of winning the tie as we want to make progress. Players always want to play, but we have to get the balance right. We have a massive week next week when we play Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln at home.

"Harvey could probably play tomorrow, but we won't risk it. There’s a good chance he will be ready for Saturday. Kwame is progressing well, but he won’t make either of these two matches.

“I expect Plymouth will probably make changes, but they have a good squad of players after recruiting well in the summer. I know it’s a cup tie tomorrow, but I expect Plymouth will be in and around the top six this season.”

Transfer-listed midfielder Ryan Broom won’t be travelling to face a club he played successfully for last season. Posh want the 25 year-old to leave London Road before the August transfer window closes.

"It’s nothing personal with Ryan,” McCann added. “I was straight with him when he came to see me a few weeks back. I recruited well in midfield in the summer with Ben Thompson and Hector Kyprianou arriving so competition is fierce in that area.

"Ryan needs to go and play football at this stage of his career. He needs to capitalise on what was a good season for him with Plymouth. It’s up to him and his agent, and Barry Fry to sort something out.”