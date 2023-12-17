Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at Fleetwood full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

In Saturday’s 1-0 win over Fleetwood, the 21-year-old shot stopper kept his 1oth clean sheet of the League One season - a tally bettered only by Portsmouth’s Will Norris (11). He has also kept clean sheets in four out of his past five league games.

Bilokapic, who joined Posh on a free transfer from Huddersfield in the summer, has received criticism at times this season, making high-profile mistakes including matches against Northampton and Salford, but is currently enjoying a strong run of form in the Posh goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After seeing him make two impressive saves, from Maleace Asamoah’s brilliant top corner effort and Ben Heneghan’s late header, to preserve Posh’s win over Fleetwood, the Posh boss couldn’t have been happier with his goalkeeper.

He said: “He’s a good goalie. He’s 21 and he’s never played this many games. We took what you could say is a risk, but he is money in the bank.

“We got him on a free transfer. It’s an incredible signing really.

“He will make mistakes, I’m aware of that, but you’d like to think sometimes that defenders will get him out of trouble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Forwards also need to get him out of trouble if he were to make a mistake, by killing games, such as today, off.