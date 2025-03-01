James Dornelly attempts to get on the end of a cross. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was glad to be pleased right that a lot can change in a week in football.

On Saturday, Posh recorded their third victory in eight days, following the league and EFL Trophy victories at Huddersfield and Wrexham respectively, with a 3-1 home win over Shrewsbury.

Posh secured a vital three points, that moved them up to 17th in the table and sent Shrewsbury to the foot of the table, with goals from Tayo Edun, Malik Mothersille and Chris Conn-Clarke.

The Posh cause was helped by a first minute red card for Shrewsbury captain John Marquis. Edun put Posh in the lead straight from a corner. Mal Benning brought Shrewsbury level from the spot before Mothersille sent Posh in ahead at the break and the points were made safe in the final seconds of the game with Conn-Clarke’s first for the club.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson with counterpart Gareth Ainsworth against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson also picked up a seventh yellow card of the season for gesturing for a Shrewsbury player to be booked for a dive, an action he denied at full-time.

Ferguson said: “We fully deserved the victory. We just didn’t finish them off as quickly as everyone would have liked and that can happen against 10 men.

“The red card made us nervous and edgy because they just sat in. They are a hard team to play against. I’ve never seen anything like that red card that early in game, it was the first action of the game.

“We got in front and then made a poor error to let them back in, but they stayed in the game and made it difficult. We managed the game okay. I’ve seen teams lose that kind of game, but we managed to get through it.

“In the end we wore them down, but the main problem was the chances we missed early in the second half when the game should have been over. We made it a little bit more difficult for ourselves, but the main thing is we got the win and it’s a massive one for us. It was our most important game of the week and its capped off a really good week.

"The first half was far too frantic. I said to the players at half-time, we had to take the frantic part out of the game. It was like we had to score every time we attacked. We had to just keep the ball and keep moving it. We gave far too many free-kicks away in the middle of the pitch, but we managed to get the job done in the end.

“We’ve gone ahead with Tayo putting it straight in from a corner. I don’t know if he meant it. A mistake has let them back into the game, but Abraham Odoh’s two bits of quality for the second and third goals were outstanding. For the third, I know it looks easy, but it takes class. You can see he has got his confidence back as he was a threat all game.

“It was great for Chris to get a goal too. It’s massive for him, a weight off his shoulders. He’s a good player. There’s so many of them just overthinking things at the minute and I’d put Ricky Jade-Jones in the same bracket. He needs to get back to what we know him to be, pressing, running in behind and being a threat.

“It doesn’t matter how we do it, whether you think the performance was good enough or not, we won and that’s all that matters. I said last week that one week in football can change things very quickly and it’s not changed what we need to do in the league, but it’s certainly helped. It’s been a great week.”

Posh are in action away at Blackpool on Tuesday (March 4). The Tangerines were beaten 2-1 at promotion chasing Stockport on Saturday.