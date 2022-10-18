Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United scores the equalising goal against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Fuchs left the field while Posh were trailing 1-0 to Wycombe at Adams Park after a heavy challenge from Chris Forino in the 79th minute. The centre-half was given a yellow card but Fuchs had to be taken off and was replaced by Joe Taylor.

The attacking change worked as Posh levelled through Jonson Clarke-Harris to seal their place in the second round of the EFL Trophy as group runners-up behind Stevenage.

After the game though, Grant McCann only had one thing on his mind. He said: “The biggest grumble I have and the thing that has disappointed me the most is the tackle on Jeando. It’s a shocking challenge and I’m so disappointed with that. I wouldn’t have cared if we’d won, lost or anything tonight but that’s really upset me.

Posh manager Grant McCann at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“It’s just a pointless challenge, the foot is high and we’re just hoping and praying it’s nothing bad for Jeando. He’s in a bit of pain at the minute. He’s feeling pain on the bottom of his ankle near the shin bone. I’ve seen those tackles before and I’ve seen people break legs in tackles like that. All we can do is hope it’s not a bad one for him.”

Posh also came into the game without the services of Nathan Thompson, Jack Taylor, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku.

David Ajiboye was expected to be involved but he was replaced on the bench by youngster Andrew Oluwabori after feeling his thigh in the warm-down after the 3-1 league defeat at Adams Park on Saturday. Ajiboye travelled with the squad but was not involved in the match.

McCann was optimistic on the prospects of the other injured players being fit for the visit to Oxford in League One on Saturday though.

He added: “David felt his thigh in the warm-down on Saturday. So, he’s missed tonight’s game when he probably would have been involved at some point. So, we’ll see how he is.

“Ricky is moving along quite nicely, we’ll see where he is tomorrow with a view to him training on Thursday or Friday, hopefully that’s not too bad. Kwame is moving along nicely as well. We hope to see him on Thursday and Friday and Jack Taylor is good, he could have played tonight but we didn’t risk him.