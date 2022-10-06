Dan Butler of Peterborough United on his return from injury against Tottenham Hotspur Under 21s. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh boss Grant McCann has been delighted with the progress of Dan Butler since his return from injury and insists that he will only get better.

Butler made his first league start for ten months on Saturday after a serious injury picked up against Millwall after a horror tackle last December.

He had come off the bench for the last 15 minutes against Port Vale the previous week but had started the 3-0 win over Tottenham’s Under21 side.

McCann has praised Butler’s attitude in getting himself back fit and believes that how the 28-year-old conducts himself off the pitch will stand him in good stead in putting his injury nightmare behind him.

He said: “Dan is a top pro, he does everything you ask him to, he looks after himself very well in what he eats and going to the gym etc and when you get those bits right you tend to have a really successful and long career and I have no doubt that will happen with Dan Butler.

“He trained this week and physically he’s top draw. His fitness levels are unbelievable, his robustness is second to none. It’s about managing the load on his ankle now. We need to get the balance right on his training load. He’s in a good place and he gave a really good performance last week.

"At the moment, we are reaping the rewards of his good performances. I thought he was really good in the cup game and it’s nice to see him back to where he was before; he’ll only get better and better.

"It’s important to have those types of leaders around the group, particularly when the squad is so young. I think 85 percent of the squad is really young but people like Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson, Jonno, Frankie Kent, who have all been there and done it, keep everyone on an even keel but also give them a kick up the backside when they need it.”

